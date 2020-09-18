Okolona Police searching for gunman after Friday morning shooting.

OKOLONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Okolona police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting on Friday morning.

Investigators tell WCBI the gunfire happened on Pecan Lane about 12:30 AM.

Police believe the shots were fired after some type of argument.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and died there.

Officers have a person of interest in the case but are not releasing the name of that person. No arrest has been made.

The victim’s name has also not been released, at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting call Okolona police.