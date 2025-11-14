Okolona Separate School District now under state control

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An area school district is now under state control.

The Mississippi State Board of Education announced today that it has placed the Okolona Separate School District into a District of Transformation.

The move was made due to what the state board calls serious financial impairments that threaten the district’s ability to provide an adequate and stable educational environment.

Some of the factors cited were: Ongoing insolvency, inability to meet payroll, a pattern of fiscal mismanagement causing a lack of sufficient funds to maintain operations; failure to maintain adequate internal controls, and failure to comply with specific standards related to the state public school accountability standards.

The district will now be state-led under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Education.

MDE will appoint an interim superintendent.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X