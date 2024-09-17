Okolona teenager arrested and charged with shooting into vehicle

Okolona teen arrested and charged with shooting into vehicle

OKOLONA, Miss (WCBI) – An Okolona teenager faces charges for shooting into a motor vehicle.

On September 16, the Tupelo Police Department severed a Lee County Circuit Court Capias warrant for 19-year-old Malik Huddleston.

The warrant was related to a report of an individual shooting into a vehicle at 320 Monument Drive after a physical altercation.

There were no injuries reported from the gunfire.

Huddleston was ordered to be held on a $25,000 bond that was issued by a Lee county Circuit Court at the time the Capias was issued.

the case is currently awaiting a trial date.

