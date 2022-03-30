Okolona woman accused of shooting and killing husband

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

39-year-old Christine Porter is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her Corona Street home.

A short time later Porter showed up at the police station to report a shooting.

Officers when to the home and found 33-year-old Homer Porter dead.

He had been shot multiple times.

Porters bond has been set at $750,000.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

