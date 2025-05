Oktibbeha apartments receive damage from recent storms

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some parts of the viewing area saw severe, but fast-moving storms this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm in Oktibbeha County caused heavy damage to an apartment complex.

Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner sent us these pictures of the damage at Brelands Overlook near Rockhill Road in the county.

The roof was blown off, and several vehicles were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no major injuries.

