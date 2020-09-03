Oktibbeha, Clay Counties Sheriffs Departments on high alert heading into Labor Day Weekend

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, (Miss.) — It’ll be a Labor Day Weekend unlike any other year because of COVID19.

And sheriffs from both Oktibbeha and Clay Counties, understand folks want to enjoy their weekend with family and friends.

But are asking that everyone does it safely.

In Clay County, Sheriff Eddie Scott is hoping folks keep the 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. curfew in mind.

“So far here in the county we’ve had pretty good success with people you know be mindful of the governors orders, and our curfews. So again we just ask that everybody continue because we’re still dealing with COVID cases and we just want everyone to be safe and all of our community to work together as a whole,” said Scott.

Scott said he understands people want to have a good time with family friends, but hopes folks don’t let their guard down.

“We want everybody to have fun nobody’s saying that you can’t,” said Scott. “But we are just asking again to use common sense and if you got outside gatherings, you know, everybody just social distance as best as you can.”

In Oktibbeha County, Sheriff Steve Gladney said extra deputies will be patrolling the county this weekend.

“I still think traffic will probably be heavy throughout the weekend,” said Gladney. “People traveling last holiday for the summer vacation. And you know, I’ll have extra deputies out patrolling through the weekend they will be looking, you know for the drunk drivers.”

Gladney said students returning to campus, have posed several challenges for the county.

“Right now we are dealing with lots of large parties and things you know, we have been for the last couple of weeks especially in these apartment complexes,” he said. “You know they call us and we will come in and ask them to leave and break it up and try to keep those large groups down. We are still encouraging the social distancing and that type thing.”