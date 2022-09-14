Oktibbeha Co. Chapter of the NAACP donates water to Jackson residents

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP teams up with a local church to help provide water for Jackson residents.

Area churches and civic organizations carried bottled water by the case to Mt. Pelier Church in Starkville this morning.

The church and the NAACP organized the effort.

Academy Sports also donated water, and East Mississippi Lumber Company brought in a forklift to help load the truck.

Organizers appreciate the show of community support.

“We’ve been blessed. We have a crew from West Point that came over. We’ve got various churches, civic organizations coming together. We’re excited, and we want to be a blessing to the people in Jackson. And the people here in Starkville and Oktibbeha County and West Point and Clay County have been great also, and we want to say ‘thank you’,” said Rev. Ronnie Tucker, VP Oktibbeha County NAACP.

They will be preparing another load Thursday afternoon at 3 at Mt. Pelier Church on North Jackson Street in Starkville.