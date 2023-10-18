Oktibbeha Co. grand jury indicts 2nd person in connection with shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A second indictment was handed down in connection with a Starkville shooting.

Austin Hudson is facing three counts of aggravated assault.

An Oktibbeha County grand jury recently returned the indictment.

The shooting happened on April 30 at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Two people were injured.

Coby Jones was also indicted on two counts of aggravated assault in the investigation.

No trial date has been set for Hudson.

