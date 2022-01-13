Oktibbeha Co. Humane Society honoring legendary Betty White

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Humane Society is giving you the chance to be a pet owner while honoring the legendary Betty White.

The “Betty White Challenge” is viral across the internet and the U-S and now Oktibehha County Humane Society is joining in.

OCHS is hosting a Betty White Challenge adoption event now through Saturday.

All adoptions are $30 dollars for pets six months or older.

“We decided to join in on this challenge as a way to honor her legacy as a like minded animal loving organization in hopes of both raising some funds to help our animals and also in order to spread awareness for shelters,” said Courtney Korliowski, OCHS social media manager.

The fundraising from this event will help OCHS expand to help bring in more animals.