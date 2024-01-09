Oktibbeha Co. inmate charged with escape, convicted of burglary

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man charged with escape in Oktibbeha County will spend more time behind bars.

William Strohm was convicted of burglary.

Under the sentencing, Strohm was sentenced to five years post-release supervision.

Judge Jim Kitchens revoked that probation period and ordered Strohm to serve five years in prison.

The Memphis man walked away from the Oktibbeha County jail on December 3. He was arrested on Christmas Eve.

Strohm’s escape charge will now go to a grand jury, where he could be indicted.

If convicted of escape, Strohm would spend more time in prison.

