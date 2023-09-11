Oktibbeha Co. man faces charges for allegedly hitting someone with car
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting someone with a car.
John Amos was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
Oktibbeha County deputies were called to Pearline Lane at about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators told WCBI Amos and a lady were in an argument when he tried to leave the area.
He was arrested a short time later.
More charges are possible.
Bond has not been set for Amos and he remains in jail.
