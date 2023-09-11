Oktibbeha Co. man faces charges for allegedly hitting someone with car

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting someone with a car.

John Amos was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to Pearline Lane at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators told WCBI Amos and a lady were in an argument when he tried to leave the area.

He was arrested a short time later.

More charges are possible.

Bond has not been set for Amos and he remains in jail.

