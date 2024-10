Oktibbeha Co. man pleads guilty for shooting into dwelling

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man will spend 30 years in prison for a deadly shooting.

Sedrick Beckum pleaded guilty to manslaughter and shooting into a dwelling.

The shooting happened in June 2021 on Bethel Road.

28-year-old Arshuntay Brown died at the scene. It’s believed the two were a couple at the time.

Beckum was originally charged with second degree murder.

His two guilty pleas must be served consecutively.

