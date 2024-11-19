Oktibbeha Co. Sheriff in search of vehicle involved in grand larceny

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a suspected vehicle allegedly involved stealing materials from a job site.

Sargent Bryan Anderson told WCBI it happened on 16th Section Road, near the intersection of MS-18.

Workers saw an unknown vehicle pulling onto the job site from a distance, and later realized several items had been taken.

While the workers were unable to get a description of the suspect, you can see from the video on your screen that the vehicle in question looks to be a dark blue or black 2017-2019 GMC Acadia. The SUV has a rack on top and appears to have a green ladder strapped to it.

The items taken from the area include a bundle of shingles and two toolboxes. One toolbox is blue and the other is yellow with “Jobsite” written on it. Both of them were bought from Lowe’s.

This case is being investigated as a Grand Larceny incident.

If you have any information, please contact the oktibbeha county sheriff’s office at (662) 323-2421, or send a tip to the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (1-888-827-4637.

