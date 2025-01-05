Oktibbeha Co. Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be aware of a scam

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be aware of a scam.

The department has received multiple calls about a revised version of the “you missed court” scam.

People are being given documents that appear to be from the US District Court in Mississippi, along with a demand for a bond amount payable at a kiosk in a gas station.

They are using Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office patches in the scam and have even set up a callback number complete with an answering message for Sgt. Bryan Collins, who is not a real person.

The OCSD main number is being computer spoofed to appear as the calling agency.

The department says do not fall for it.

If they need you, they may call you, but they will always handle business face-to-face.

You cannot make a bond anywhere but the County Jail, live and in person.

If in doubt, call the Sheriff’s Office or Oktibbeha E911.

