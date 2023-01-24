Oktibbeha County assault trial underway for June 2021 stabbing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An assault trial is underway in Oktibbeha County.

Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021.

The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury.

Starkville police said the incident occurred at Weavexx on Highway 12.

The incident occurred at the Highway 12 location after 10 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital outside the area for treatment.

Opening arguments were this morning.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter