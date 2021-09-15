Oktibbeha County branch of NAACP brings free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to low-income area in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday, the Oktibbeha County branch of the NAACP held a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Starkville.

The clinic took place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sandhill Apartment complex where medical professionals from Point City Drugs Pharmacy had about 200 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand to administer.

Eileen Tabb, the chairperson of the health committee for Oktibbeha County’s NAACP, says they picked the location so that they could serve those with lower incomes who otherwise might not have been able to get themselves to a vaccine clinic.

“Especially among those (people) of color,” she says. “When we looked at the areas and we looked at the statistics and we studied those areas with people of color, low income, then, of course, we wanted to come where you had a number of communities which I named earlier where we can serve them.”

They will be back in the same spot on October 12th to administer the second round of shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.