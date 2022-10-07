Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized.

Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Investigation Luitenant, Jon Davis, says they are still looking for the people that did this and asking for the public’s help.

“We are currently still looking into the matter and we are requesting the public’s help to identify these people so they can be brought to justice,” said Davis.

If you have any information you can call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers.

