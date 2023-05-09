Oktibbeha County court sentences man to 40 years in prison for murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – James Dustin Nixon will spend 40 years in prison.

He was sentenced in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Nixon was found guilty of second-degree murder this past Friday.

He killed 26-year-old Shawn Stricklin back in 2018.

This is the second trial for Nixon.

In July of last year, Judge Jim Kitchens declared a mistrial.

That decision came after learning the State Medical Examiner’s office had evidence that neither the defense nor the district attorney’s office had access to prior to the trial.

This time an Oktibbeha County jury only needed about an hour and a half to come to a guilty verdict.

