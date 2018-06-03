An Oktibbeha County Crash Leaves Passengers With Minor Injuries

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders say a late afternoon accident in Oktibbeha County, could have been a lot worse.

A two-car crash happened about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road.

The collision left this truck overturned, but luckily, everyone walked away with only minor scratches.

The Oktibbeha County District 5 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident, along with other area law enforcement.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.