Oktibbeha County: Deadly shooting at Sunset Subdivision

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to investigators, it happened Friday morning in the Sunset Subdivision west of Starkville.

A male victim died in the shooting. He has not been identified.

There’s no word on any arrests in the case.

According to reports, there was a heavy police presence at OCH Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s department will release more information on the shooting later in the day.

