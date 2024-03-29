Oktibbeha County: Deadly shooting at Sunset Subdivision
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
According to investigators, it happened Friday morning in the Sunset Subdivision west of Starkville.
A male victim died in the shooting. He has not been identified.
There’s no word on any arrests in the case.
According to reports, there was a heavy police presence at OCH Regional Medical Center.
The sheriff’s department will release more information on the shooting later in the day.