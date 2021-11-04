Oktibbeha County deputies are searching for two supects after alleged robbery

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are searching for two men after an alleged robbery ends in a shooting.

18-year-old Ian Bradford and 21-year-old Marquez Williams are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Investigators say the shooting happened on October 28th on County Lake Road. This information was released today.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies ask that you not approach Bradford and Williams but call law enforcement.

You can also anonymously call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.