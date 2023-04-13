Oktibbeha County deputies arrest man in homicide investigation
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made a quick arrest in a homicide case.
37-year-old Marco Brown was charged with first-degree murder.
He remains in jail.
A hearing is scheduled for sometime Thursday.
Investigators said they were called to a mobile home on Teagarden Lane at about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for an unresponsive person.
Inside, they found 40-year-old Imia Brown dead.
Marco Brown was there at the home and was quickly arrested.
Deputies are calling this incident a domestic situation. They are not releasing how Imia Brown died.
Coroner Michael Hunt said her body is being sent for autopsy.
The homicide remains under investigation.
