Oktibbeha County deputies arrest man in homicide investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made a quick arrest in a homicide case.

37-year-old Marco Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

He remains in jail.

A hearing is scheduled for sometime Thursday.

Investigators said they were called to a mobile home on Teagarden Lane at about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for an unresponsive person.

Inside, they found 40-year-old Imia Brown dead.

Marco Brown was there at the home and was quickly arrested.

Deputies are calling this incident a domestic situation. They are not releasing how Imia Brown died.

Coroner Michael Hunt said her body is being sent for autopsy.

The homicide remains under investigation.

