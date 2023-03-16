Oktibbeha County deputies arrest woman accused of child abuse
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman was accused of hurting a child.
Tiffany Hart was charged with child abuse.
Oktibbeha County deputies made the arrest after being alerted to alleged physical abuse by Hart.
The child did not have life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the investigation are being released at this time.
Bond for Hart has been set at $10,000.
