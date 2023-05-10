Oktibbeha County deputies investigate apartment shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting.

The gunfire happened at The Hangout apartments on Mary Lee Lane at about 1:50 a.m.

Investigators told WCBI one person was injured. They have non-life-threatening wounds.

Deputies believed there was a party at the complex and then an argument before the gunfire started.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

