OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened on Oktoc Road about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said people inside two vehicles were shooting at each other.

A juvenile victim was hit by a bullet and later released from a Macon hospital.

There were multiple people inside the vehicle with the juvenile.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.