Oktibbeha County deputies make another arrest in May shooting case

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made another arrest in connection with a May shooting.

18-year-old Jamionte Paster of Starkville was charged with shooting into an automobile.

The shooting happened at The Hangout apartments back on May 10.

One person was shot and several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Investigators believed there was a party at the complex and then an argument before the gunshots started.

19-year-old Ralpheal Henry of Greenville was also charged with shooting into an automobile.

More arrests are expected in the investigation.

