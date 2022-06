OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies have made an armed robbery arrest.

Jared Hannah is also charged with grand larceny.

Investigators say Hannah took a vehicle at gunpoint on Blackjack Road back on May 29th.

Hannah was arrested by Louisville Police earlier this week.

Officers there charged him with possession of marijuana and bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

Hannah is in the Oktibbeha County jail.