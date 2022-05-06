Oktibbeha County deputies make arrest in shooting and armed robbery

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make an arrest in a shooting and armed robbery.

Asheem Harris is charged with armed robbery.

Investigators tell WCBI that deputies were called to 21 Apartments on the night of April 25th for gunfire.

A victim was found and later flown to a Memphis hospital, where he remains.

A juvenile has also been arrested in the investigation.

Deputies say more arrests and charges are possible.