Oktibbeha County deputies make arrest in shooting and armed robbery
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make an arrest in a shooting and armed robbery.
Asheem Harris is charged with armed robbery.
Investigators tell WCBI that deputies were called to 21 Apartments on the night of April 25th for gunfire.
A victim was found and later flown to a Memphis hospital, where he remains.
A juvenile has also been arrested in the investigation.
Deputies say more arrests and charges are possible.