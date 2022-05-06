Oktibbeha County deputies make arrest in shooting and armed robbery

Joey Barnes,

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make an arrest in a shooting and armed robbery.

Asheem Harris is charged with armed robbery.

Asheem Harris

Investigators tell WCBI that deputies were called to 21 Apartments on the night of April 25th for gunfire.

A victim was found and later flown to a Memphis hospital, where he remains.

A juvenile has also been arrested in the investigation.

Deputies say more arrests and charges are possible.

Categories: Crime, Local News

This content provided by:

Related