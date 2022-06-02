Oktibbeha County deputies make child sex crime arrest

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make a child sex crime arrest.

35-year-old William Smith Jr. is charged with sexual battery.

Investigators tell WCBI a report was made on Wednesday and that’s when Smith was arrested.

Deputies say the alleged victim is under the age of 17.

Smith remains in the Oktibbeha County jail on hold by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Bond for the sexual battery charge has not been set.

The incident remains under investigation.