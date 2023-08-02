Oktibbeha County deputies make sexual battery arrest

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made a sexual battery arrest.

Bond for 34-year-old Bryant Dotson was set at $50,000.

Investigators told WCBI a report was taken at OCH Regional Medical Center on July 29.

The alleged incident happened in the Sunset Subdivision.

The French Camp man was arrested Tuesday.

The reported victim was under the age of 18.

Deputies were still investigating the case.

