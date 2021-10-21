Oktibbeha County deputies searching for shooting suspect

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies continue to search for a killer after an apartment complex shooting.

The gunfire happened on Kirk Cauldy Drive, inside the Highlands Plantation apartment complex, just before nine last night.

Coroner Michael Hunt says 28-year-old Ti’Hyree Davis, of Starkville, died at the scene.

Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI a second person was also shot. They have been released from the hospital.

Investigators do have a person of interest but have not released the suspect’s name.

Deputies are also trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.