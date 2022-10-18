Oktibbeha County deputies still looking for grave vandal

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are still searching for the person that vandalized a grave.

The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October first.

Deputies say someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.

Some grave markers were also reportedly taken.

If you have any information you can call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers.

