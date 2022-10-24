Oktibbeha County deputies warn about phone scams

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are warning about a scam.

The sheriff’s office said someone is calling people on the phone, telling them they have warrants, and asking for them to pay with a pre-paid card over the phone.

Deputies say whoever is making the calls is even using the names of local police officers and judges.

The department wants to stress that you will never be asked to pay by phone or a pre-paid card for any reason.

If you get a call like this, report it to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

