STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County deputy resigns after being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Oktibbeha County Chief Deputy Chad Garnett confirmed that David “Drew” Wofford resigned on Monday, effective immediately.

It’s unclear how long Wofford had been with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Yazoo City Police Chief Ronald Sampson confirmed Wofford’s arrest to WCBI on Tuesday evening but he was not in the office to confirm any details.