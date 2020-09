OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County driver is airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a row trees.

The crash happened about just after one this afternoon on Robinson Road in the Oktoc community.

Volunteer firefighters and deputies quickly worked to free the trapped driver.

It’s unclear how or why the SUV left the road and came to rest in the tree line.

Oktibbeha County deputies are investigating the accident.

The driver’s condition is unknown.