Oktibbeha County Swears In elected officials

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County government swore in over a dozen new and returning officials.

“It’s all about serving.”

James Kitchens is the Senior Circuit Court Judge of the 16th District.

He says everyone who raised their hand to take an oath, shares a deep admiration for Oktibbeha County.

“These folks, they love this county and this community enough that they put themselves out there elective office. They’re gonna have the best interest of the county at heart in this city, and they’re going to continue to make this place a great place to live.

James Lindsey, Kenneth Watkins, and Curtis D. Randle all serve as constables in their respective districts.

Each say public service allows them to continue to contribute to the well-being of the people.

“I got elected in 1980. I’ve been a constable ever since and I still feel like I need to be doing it….I look forward to the next four years serving the people of Oktibbeha County. With this role, I think we can help a lot of people and do a lot of good for each other….This gives me an opportunity to help people. I’ve had the opportunity in the past to meet so many great people. It’s a lot of great people in Oktibbeha County and it’s a pleasure to serve as your constable district 2.

Orlando Trainer, District 2 Supervisor, echoed the sentiment of other officials at the swearing-in ceremony.

“Serving people and seeing the change that happens positively to your community, it gets you excited. And it also allows you to be a part of something special. It’s all about serving. And so we’re just delighted that people have allowed us another opportunity to serve and we thank them for that.