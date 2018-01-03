Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Job

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan will have to give a presentation on why he should keep his job.

The board of supervisors informed Rosenhan about their request yesterday.

Rosenhan will present the information at the board’s January 16th meeting.

The position came up for discussion while the board discussed reappointing department heads.

Board President Orlando Trainer says some county leaders want to hear from Rosenhan and others who are interested in the position.