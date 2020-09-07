Oktibbeha County firefighters respond to fire that put itself out

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Firefighters responding to a mobile home in Oktibbeha county, arrived to find the fire had already been extinguished.

Crews from East Oktibbeha Fire and Rescue responded to the call around 7:45 this morning at Lakeside mobile home park – near Clayton Village.

They saw smoke coming from a broken window, but got inside to find the fire was already out.

Firefighters say the it started in a bedroom and spread to the laundry room. The fire then burned through the water line supplying the washing machine. That leak sprayed the bedroom and put out the fire.

No one was home at the time.