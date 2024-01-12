Oktibbeha County grand jury indicts man for mayhem

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man was indicted in Oktibbeha County for mayhem.

A grand jury recently returned the indictment against Elijah Wilkes.

The charge stemmed from a reported incident in September 2022 on the Mississippi State campus.

At the time, MSU police told WCBI that Wilkes had been in an argument with his girlfriend inside a vehicle.

Wilkes was accused of getting out of the car and attacking someone.

One of the victims had physical injuries.

No trial date had been set.

