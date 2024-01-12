Oktibbeha County grand jury indicts man for mayhem
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man was indicted in Oktibbeha County for mayhem.
A grand jury recently returned the indictment against Elijah Wilkes.
The charge stemmed from a reported incident in September 2022 on the Mississippi State campus.
At the time, MSU police told WCBI that Wilkes had been in an argument with his girlfriend inside a vehicle.
Wilkes was accused of getting out of the car and attacking someone.
One of the victims had physical injuries.
No trial date had been set.