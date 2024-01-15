Oktibbeha County Humane Society shares cold weather safety tips

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the next few days. This could put your furry friends at serious risk.

Beck Ehardt with the Oktibbeha County Humane Society said there are a few things you should do for the safety of your outside pets during the icy weather

“The biggest thing to keep your pets safe if they are outside is to make sure that they have both shelter and insulation. So, they need a doghouse to protect them from the wind, as well as an insulator like straw inside of that shelter to keep the body heat inside,” said Beck Ehardt, Oktibbeha County Humane Society Outreach, and Social Media Coordinator.

Ehardt has a little saying to help you remember what to do for your furry friend.

“Hay is for horses and straw is for paws, so remember to put some straw in your dog’s house,” said Ehardt.

Not taking the necessary precautions could mean serious injury to your pets.

“If your outside pets do not have shelter and insulation, they are at risk for hypothermia and frostbite,” said Ehardt.

Ehardt said she had seen firsthand what the cold weather could do to a pet that is left outside.

“We actually recently a few weeks ago got a hypothermic dog, the dog was lethargic and barely alive from how cold it was. After hours of intensive care, we were able to get him back. Thankfully we got to him in time and we want to make sure that all the others are safe as well,” said Ehardt.

