Oktibbeha County investigators: Traffic accident led to stabbing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators said a minor traffic accident leads to a stabbing in Oktibbeha County.

Rogers Lee, 41, was charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Deputies told WCBI the alleged incident actually happened on May 10, after an argument about the crash.

Lee turned himself in Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim drove himself to the hospital after being stabbed. He has since been released.

No information was released about the crash or at what point the victim was stabbed.

Lee was released on a $10,000 bond.