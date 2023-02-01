Oktibbeha County jury begins deliberations for murder trial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury began deliberating a murder trial.

Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. in the trial of Johnny Harris.

He was indicted for murder in 2020.

He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn.

The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later.

