Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial.

Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021.

The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury.

Starkville police said the incident occurred at Weavexx on Highway 12.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a hospital outside the area for treatment.

