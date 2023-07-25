Oktibbeha County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) An Oktibbeha County jury found a man guilty of attempted murder in a shooting almost two years ago.

Jerome Davis was found guilty of shooting Calvin Young on Roundhouse Road in Oktibbeha County in July of 2021.

Davis was originally charged with aggravated assault in the case, but last year an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury returned an indictment for attempted murder.

Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Davis to 45 years in prison with five suspended, leaving him 40 years to serve.

This was not Davis’ first run-in with the law.

He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault in 2020 in another shooting case in Oktibbeha County.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter