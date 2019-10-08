Oktibbeha County leaders ask residents to not drive around barricades on closed road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County leaders have asked residents to be mindful of a closed road in the county after a driver went around the barricades.

Oktibbeha County District 4 Supervisor Bricklee Miller posted photos of Poor House Road where a driver had gone around the barricades.

Miller said the road had been compacted and leveled for soil cementing on Wednesday and that it was important for the the road to be finished before the MSU and LSU football game on October 19.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department asked that anyone with information on drivers who went around the barricade to call the department at 662-323-2421.