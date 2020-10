OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man is accused of stabbing his brother.

50-year-old Bennie Hubbard is charged with aggravated assault.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to John High Road about 11:30 last night about the stabbing.

Investigators tell WCBI that the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Hubbard remained in jail this morning.