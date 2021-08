OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An Oktibbeha county man dies in a two-car collision.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Oktoc Road, near Robinson Road.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt tells WCBI two vehicles were involved in this crash.

64-year-old Lee Roberson of Crawford died at the scene.

One other person was injured in the collision.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.