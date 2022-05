OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

De’Anthony Carpenter was originally charged with the attempted murder of Laviticus Bell.

Carpenter was charged with shooting Bell in the stomach during an altercation in January of 2020.

Carpenter was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections, with 10 years of that suspended. He will serve 5 years in prison.