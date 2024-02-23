Oktibbeha County Sheriff warns people about phone scam

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a phone scam.

Scammers are posing as members of the department calling people asking for money. They are even spoofing the number to make it seem like the call came from their office.

Sheriff Shank Phelps wants to remind you that they will never call you asking for money over the phone and any business with the department would be in person.

If you think you answered a scam call, hang up and call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or the 9-1-1 non-emergency line.

