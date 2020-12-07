Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department host toy drive

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Santa has help again this year from deputies at the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Steve Gladney and the entire staff at the Sheriff’s Department are asking people who live and work in the community to drop off new toys.

The drop off box is located just inside the lobby of the Sheriff’s Department on Washington Street.

Now in its 5th year, Sheriff Gladney says the need is even greater to help local families.

“We connected with different groups throughout the county and we kind of know some people that needed it. And 2020 has been an unusual year, you know a lot of people out of work and lost their jobs and all that,” said Sheriff Steve Gladney. “You know we want to make sure if there some people out there in the county or kids in the county that need something for Christmas and need help that’s what we’re here for you know.”

To make a donation you can call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or drop off gifts to the front office.